State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Fiserv worth $80,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

