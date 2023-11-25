State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $68,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $265.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

