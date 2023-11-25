State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $66,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $2,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 26.8% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 80,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

