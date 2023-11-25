Heritage Trust Co Acquires 2,265 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,476. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

