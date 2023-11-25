FantasyGold (FGC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7,893.77

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $7,893.77 and approximately $4.85 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 100% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.62141733 USD and is up 1,107,280.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

