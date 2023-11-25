BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BP were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 191.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $41.38.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

