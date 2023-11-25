Heritage Trust Co Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in McKesson by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,214,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 346,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,953 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in McKesson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $461.37. 219,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,752. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.25. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

