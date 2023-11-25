AXQ Capital LP Makes New $248,000 Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Copa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 97,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.