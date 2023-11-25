2,540 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,540 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in UFP Industries by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 54,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

UFPI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. 103,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $114.12.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.