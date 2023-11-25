Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,891,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $168,567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

