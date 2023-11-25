Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.88% of YETI worth $164,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth $121,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 46,473.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,248 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,092,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 669,027 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of YETI stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

