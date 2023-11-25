Capital Research Global Investors Has $59.72 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $59,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.