V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

