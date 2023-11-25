Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $27,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $201.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $201.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.