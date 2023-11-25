ASD Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. ASD has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05307185 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,675,026.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

