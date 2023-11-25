ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $694,876.29 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $694,876.29 and approximately $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00079608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00027503 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

