42-coin (42) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.53 Million

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 79.8% higher against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $556.55 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $60,288.12 or 1.60086485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00189307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016261 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

