Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48.95 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $48.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00012382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,012,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,630,825 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.