Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Cut by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MTN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.28. 115,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,962. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.04%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

