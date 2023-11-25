Heritage Trust Co Buys 45 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $574,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 350,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,415,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,260,099,000 after acquiring an additional 172,975 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

TMO traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.78. 702,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,763. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

