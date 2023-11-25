Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $228.56. 232,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.