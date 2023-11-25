14,297 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,297 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 4,762,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,635. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

