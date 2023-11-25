Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 17,600 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 224,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,272 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

NUV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

