Heritage Trust Co Buys 177 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $128.51. 555,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

