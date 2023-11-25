Heritage Trust Co Takes $357,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 396.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.83. 695,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,030. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.