Heritage Trust Co Takes $405,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $10,452,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,039. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

