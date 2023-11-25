Heritage Trust Co Has $293,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.34. 1,992,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,676. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

