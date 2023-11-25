Heritage Trust Co Purchases 479 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.50. 1,318,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

