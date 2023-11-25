Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,176 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $96,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.03 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

