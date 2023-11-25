Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $91.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

