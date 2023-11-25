Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $489,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.62.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.