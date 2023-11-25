V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,135 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.29 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

