O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

