Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 34,461 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of National Vision worth $105,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,666,000 after acquiring an additional 176,894 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Vision by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,244,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter.

EYE opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

