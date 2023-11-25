4,048 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Jabil by 93.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after buying an additional 267,049 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 29.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jabil by 21.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $131.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.23. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

