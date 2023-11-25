BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,661 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.42% of BWX Technologies worth $92,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

