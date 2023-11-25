Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 71,187 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,187 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $24,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after buying an additional 7,196,843 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $252,224,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

