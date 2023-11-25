The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,213 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.