150,768 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

DG opened at $125.48 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $258.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

