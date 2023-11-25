AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,158 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 124.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 284,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $11,761,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

