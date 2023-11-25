Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,726. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

