1,283 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 1.0 %

BLD traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.49. 56,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,685. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $145.23 and a one year high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.97.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.