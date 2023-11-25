AXQ Capital LP Has $340,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 443,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

