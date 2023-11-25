AXQ Capital LP Invests $304,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 692,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Get Our Latest Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.