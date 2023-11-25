AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 41,500 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CEMEX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 435.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656,187 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $61,679,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5,504.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,262,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 470.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,661 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.47.

CEMEX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,283. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.