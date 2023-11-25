AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 4,100 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $41,625,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 272,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

