AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 7,600 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 128.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 141.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 416,513 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $180,224.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,831. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 2,392,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

