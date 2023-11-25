AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

