5,300 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,358,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after purchasing an additional 901,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.06. 650,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,913. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

