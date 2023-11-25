AXQ Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

AXQ Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $868.00.

Cable One Trading Up 0.9 %

Cable One stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.23 and a 1 year high of $861.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.58.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). The business had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.